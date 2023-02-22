State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07185 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Virginia A. McLoughlin
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Virginia A. McLoughlin, late of Shelburne, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 17, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Geoffrey McLoughlin
Executor/Administrator: Geoffrey McLoughlin C/O Geraldine Stewart, Esq., Jarrett | Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd., Ste 125, S. Burlington, VT 05403, [email protected], 802-864-5951
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 2/22/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511 Burlington VT 05402
