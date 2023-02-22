State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-07583 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Lynne Lemire
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Lynne Lemire, late of Milton, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: November 17, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Eric Lemire
Executor/Administrator : Eric Lemire, 33 Foster Road Essex Jct, Vermont 05452, [email protected], (802) 343-1000
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 2/22/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington VT 05401
