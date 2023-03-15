

In re ESTATE of: MARK RENKERT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: MARK RENKERT, late of South Burlington, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 9, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ STEVEN C. ROBERGE

Executor/Administrator: STEVEN C. ROBERGE , c/o Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street South Burlington, VT 05403, [email protected], 802-862-2135

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 3/15/2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: PO BOX 511 , Burlington VT 05402