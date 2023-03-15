 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-00323 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 15, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

State of Vermont Superior Court
Probate Division Chittenden Unit
Docket No.: 23-PR-00323 

Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.


In re ESTATE of Patrick Buffet

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Patrick Buffet, late of Shelburne, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 8, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Judy Joly d/b/a Trust Company of Vermont

Executor/Administrator: Trust Company of Vermont, Attn: Judy Joly, 286 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401, 802-231-2787,
[email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 3/15/2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: PO BOX 511 , Burlington VT 05402

