Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of RUTH A. CLIFFORD
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: RUTH A. CLIFFORD, late of Essex Junction, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: March 13, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater
Executor/Administrator: Lauren Starkey , c/o Launa L. Slater, Wiener & Slater, PLLC, 110 Main Street, Suite 4F, Burlington, VT 05401 (802) 863-1836 [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 3/15/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO BOX 511 , Burlington VT 05402-0511
