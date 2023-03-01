 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-00492 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 01, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-00492 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Catherine E. Hosig

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Catherine E. Hosig, late of Colchester, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: February 27, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Jeanne Mulac

Executor/Administrator: Jeanne Mulac C/O Geraldine E. Stewart; Jarrett Hoyt, 1795 Williston Road, Suite 125, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951, [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 3/1/2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

