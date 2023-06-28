State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-01085 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Daniel Safford
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Daniel Safford, late of Colchester, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 21, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Isaac Safford
Executor/Administrator: Isaac Safford c/o Scott A. McAllister, Esq. P.O. Box 1835, Williston, VT 05495 [email protected] (802) 876-7195
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 6/28/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402-0511
