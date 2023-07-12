State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-02466 

Published July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 12, 2023 at 12:02 p.m.
In re ESTATE of Lawrence Brunette
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Lawrence Brunette, late of Burlington, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 10, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Andrew H. Montroll, Esq.
Executor/Administrator: Andrew H. Montroll, Esq. PO Box 1045, Burlington, VT 05402 , [email protected], 802-540-0250
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 7/12/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401
