Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.
In re ESTATE of CHRISTOPHER CHARLES LEEPER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: CHRISTOPHER CHARLES LEEPER, late of Williston, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 28, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Suzanna Miller, Esq.
Executor/Administrator : Suzanna Miller, Esq. PO Box 220 N. Ferrisburgh, VT 05473 [email protected] 802-777-8297
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 7/5/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402-0511
