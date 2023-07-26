 State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-02496 | Act 250 Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-02496 

Published July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of: Lorraine Russell

Notice to creditors

To the Creditors of: Lorraine Russell late of Charlotte, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 7/18/2023 Signature of Fiduciary /s/ Michael T. Russell

Executor/Administrator Michael T. Russell PO Box 279, Hinesburg, VT 05461, 802-264-4888

[email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: July 26, 2023

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street Burlington, VT 05402

