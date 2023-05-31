Published May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re: ESTATE OF ROSE D. PELS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: Rose D. Pels late of Burlington, VT
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: March 8, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary /s/Robert Pels
Executor/Administrator Robert Pels, Dinse P.C. 209 Battery Street, Burlington, VT 05401, 802-864-5751
[email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: May 31, 2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05402
