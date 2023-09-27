State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.:23-PR-02724 

Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Donald L. LaBombard
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Donald L. LaBombard, late of Shelburne, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: September 15, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/Brian D. Hazard, Executor
c/o Harry C. Parker, Esq., Bauer Gravel Farnham, LLP 38 Community Lane, South Hero, VT 05486
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 9/27/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: