Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Dorothy E. Saba
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Dorothy E. Saba, late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 8, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Mark Saba
Executor/Administrator: Mark Saba
c/o Glenn A. Jarrett, Jarrett | Hoyt
1795 Williston Rd, Suite 125
S. Burlington, VT 05403
802-864-5951 [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 6/14/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court:
P.O. Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402-0511
