Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Cheryl Ann Allis
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Cheryl Ann Allis, late of Milton, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 23, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William Allis
Executor/Administrator:
William O. Allis c/o Geraldine E. Stewart; Jarrett | Hoyt 1795 Williston Road, Suite 125 South Burlington, VT 05403 [email protected] 802-864-5951
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 6/28/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402-0511
