State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-04223 

Published July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of: 'Phyllis McRae
Notice To Creditors
To the Creditors of: Phyllis McRae, late of South Burlington, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 6/9/2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kim E. McRae
Executor/Administrator: Kim E. McRae c/o Julie Hoyt; Jarrett I Hoyt 1795 Williston Road, Suite 125 , South Burlington, VT 05403, 802-864-5951 [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: July 26, 2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court
Address of Probate Court: Chittenden Unit - Probate Division PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
