Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Walter Kolczynski 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Robert Walter Kolczynski
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Robert Walter Kolczynski, late of Essex, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 11, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: Barbara Lynn Hopkins
Executor/Administrator: Barbara Lynn Hopkins, c/o Paul R Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset St., South Burlington, VT 05403, 802-862-2135
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/11/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: