October 04, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of John H. Adams 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 23-PR-04639

In re the Estate of: John H. Adams

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of: John H. Adams, late of Essex, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this Estate. All creditors having claims against the Decedent or the Estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this Notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: September 21, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Mary Munson

Executor/Administrator: Mary Munson, Administrator c/o Kohn Rath, LLP PO Box 340 Hinesburg, VT 05461 (802) 482-2905 [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: October 4, 2023

Name of Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit - Probate Division

Address of Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 (physical)

PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402 (mailing)

