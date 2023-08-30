State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-04726 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Donald Groll
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Donald Groll , late of Shelburne, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: August 24, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Jennifer L. Wagner
Executor/Administrator: Jennifer L. Wagner, Wagner Law 62 Court Street
Middlebury, VT 05753 [email protected] (802) 388-4026
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/30/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
