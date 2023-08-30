 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-04740 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 30, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-04740 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Donna E. Wark

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Donna E. Wark, late of Charlotte, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: July 20, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Rachel J. Polgrean and Heather L. Wark

Executor/Administrator : Rachel J. Polgrean and Heather L. Wark, 145 Vernon Street, Northampton, MA 01060 [email protected] (413) 237-4933

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/30/2023

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

