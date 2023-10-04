 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lynn G. Alcorn | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 04, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lynn G. Alcorn 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.:23-PR-04862

In re ESTATE of Lynn G. Alcorn

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Lynn G. Alcorn., late of Town of St. Albans, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 10/2/2023

Signature of Fiduciary: Marleen A Kimball

Executor/Administrator: Marleen A Kimball, PO Box 608, East Middlebury, Vermont, 05740

802-393-1580, [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 10/4/2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Unit

Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478

