Notice to Creditors: Estate of Caren Quinn 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Caren Quinn
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Caren Quinn, late of Essex Junction, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: September 25, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Shawn Quinn
Executor/Administrator: Shawn Quinn, PO Box 5015 Essex Junction, VT 05452 [email protected] 802-310-9104
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/4/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: