October 18, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 23-PR-05370 

Published October 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated October 18, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.

In re Estate of: Melna C. Hall

Notice To Creditors

To the creditors of the estate of Melna C. Hall late of South Burlington, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Dated: October 12, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /S/ Jennifer E. Faillace, Esq for Nancy Murray

Executor/Administrator: Getzinger & Faillace, PLLC PO Box 515, Waitsfield, VT 05673

(802) 496-6767 [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: October 18, 2023

Name and Address of

Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

175 Main Street Burlington, Vt 05401

