October 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of James L. Kinneston 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-05449

In re ESTATE James L. Kinneston

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: James L. Kinneston, late of South Burlington, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 9/26/2023

Signature of Fiduciary: Jeffrey Kinneston

Executor/Administrator: Jeffrey Kinneston c/o Glenn Jarrett, Jarrett Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125, South Burlington, VT 05402, 802-864-5951, [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 10/11/2023

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05402

