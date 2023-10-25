State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-05496 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Perley Norman Weed
Notice To Creditors
To the creditors of: Perley Norman Weed, late of Williston, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: October 18, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Brennan Perley Dayton Weed
Executor/Administrator: Brennan Perley Dayton Weed, 12 Martel Ln, Westford, VT 05494
[email protected] (802) 338-1136
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/25/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05402
