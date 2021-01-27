Notice to Creditors: Estate of David Auclair 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In RE: Estate of David C. Auclair
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of David C. Auclair, late of Williston, Vermont:
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 1/19/21
/s/ Melisa Semprebon
Executor/Administrator: Melisa Semprebon
Address: 570 So. Pinnacle Road
Waterbury, VT 05676
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/27/21
Address of Court:
Chittenden Unit, Probate Court
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402
