February 10, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Scott A Piper 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 829-7-20 Cnpr

In re ESTATE of Scott A Piper

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Scott A Piper, late of Burlington, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: Monday, February 8, 2021
Signed: /s/ Joan Thorpe
Executor/Administrator: Joan Thorpe
2054 Vt Rte 17
Starksboro, VT 05487
(802) 453-2764

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 10, 2021
Chittenden Probate Court
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511

