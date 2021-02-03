Notice to Creditors: Estate of Gavin M. Howley 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Gavin M. Howley
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Gavin M. Howley, late of South Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 1, 2021
Signed: /s/ Kathleen A. Howley, Fiduciary
41 McIntosh Avenue
South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 363-0583
jkhowley@comcast.net
cc: mmcneil@mcneilvt.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 3, 2021
Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
175 Main Street
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: