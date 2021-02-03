Notice to Creditors: Estate of Rose A Raftery 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Rose A Raftery
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Rose A Raftery, late of Milton.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 1/25/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Jennifer Allard
Executor/Administrator: Jennifer Allard
42 Russell Circle
Milton, VT 05468
802-893-8104
jratcall@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Division
175 Main Street
Burlington, VT 05402
