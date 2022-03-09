State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of MATTHEW D. GARROW
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: MATTHEW D. GARROW
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 1/17/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Susan J. Garrow
Executor/Administrator: Susan J. Garrow, C/o Morwood & Morwood, Burlington VT 05403, 802-862-2135, morwood.paul@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 9, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05401
