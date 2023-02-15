State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.22-PR-03909 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Suzanne C. Evanchuk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Suzanne C. Evanchuk, late of South Burlington, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 10, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Deborah Torrey
Executor/Administrator: Deborah Torrey
C/O Julie Hoyt, Jarrett & Hoyt;
1795 Williston Road, Suite 125, South Burlington, VT 05403
(802)864-5951; julie@vtelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 2/8/2023
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden County Probate
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05401
