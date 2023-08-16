State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.23-PR-03853 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Esther Aikey
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Esther Aikey., late of Colchester, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: August 9 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Julie Archacki
Executor/Administrator: Julie Archacki, 358 CLAY POINT ROAD Colchester, VT 05446 [email protected] 802-363-8919
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/16/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05402
