Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lynn G. Alcorn 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Lynn G. Alcorn
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Lynn G. Alcorn., late of Town of St. Albans, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 10/2/2023
Signature of Fiduciary: Marleen A Kimball
Executor/Administrator: Marleen A Kimball, PO Box 608, East Middlebury, Vermont, 05740
802-393-1590
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/4/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Unit
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478
