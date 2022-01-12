Notice to Creditors: Estate of Michael Alan Messier 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Michael Alan Messier
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Michael Alan Messier late of Richford.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: January 3, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Peter B. Schubart, Esq.
Executor/Administrator: Peter B. Schubart, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-859-0059 peter@schubartlaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: Jan 12, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Franklin Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478
