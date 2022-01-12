 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Michael Alan Messier | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Michael Alan Messier 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 121-5-Frpr


In re ESTATE of Michael Alan Messier

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Michael Alan Messier late of Richford.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: January 3, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Peter B. Schubart, Esq.

Executor/Administrator: Peter B. Schubart, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-859-0059 peter@schubartlaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: Jan 12, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Franklin Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 17 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation