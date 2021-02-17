 Notice to Creditors: Michael Cain | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Michael Cain 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00434


In re ESTATE of Michael Cain

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Michael Cain, late of Fairfax, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: February 15, 2021

Fiduciary: /s/ Joanne Wells
Executor/Administrator: Joanne Wells, Corey F. Wood, Esq.
34 Pearl Street
Essex Jct., VT 05452
802-879-6304
cwood@bpflegal.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 17, 2021

Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Unit, Probate Division
17 Church Street
St. Albans, VT 05478

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation