Notice to Creditors: Michael Cain 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Michael Cain
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Michael Cain, late of Fairfax, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 15, 2021
Fiduciary: /s/ Joanne Wells
Executor/Administrator: Joanne Wells, Corey F. Wood, Esq.
34 Pearl Street
Essex Jct., VT 05452
802-879-6304
cwood@bpflegal.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 17, 2021
Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Unit, Probate Division
17 Church Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
find, follow, fan us: