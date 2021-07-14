 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Dorothy I. Root | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 14, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Dorothy I. Root 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03132


In re ESTATE of Dorothy I. Root, late of Fairfax, Vermont.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Dorothy I. Root, late of Fairfax, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: July 10, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: Mary Root Anderson, Executor, c/o Laura E. Gorsky, Esq., Laura E. Gorsky PLLC, P.O. Box 471, Richmond, VT 05477


Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: July 14, 2021


Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court

Address of Probate Court: Franklin Unit, Probate Division, 17 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478

