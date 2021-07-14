Notice to Creditors: Estate of Dorothy I. Root 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Dorothy I. Root, late of Fairfax, Vermont.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Dorothy I. Root, late of Fairfax, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 10, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: Mary Root Anderson, Executor, c/o Laura E. Gorsky, Esq., Laura E. Gorsky PLLC, P.O. Box 471, Richmond, VT 05477
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: July 14, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court
Address of Probate Court: Franklin Unit, Probate Division, 17 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478
