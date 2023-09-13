 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.:23-PR-04972 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 13, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.:23-PR-04972 

Published September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 13, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Christopher Bouchard

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Christopher Bouchard , late of Town of Georgia, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 9/8/23

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Mark Green

Executor/Administrator: Mark Green, c/o Brian P. Creech, Esq., 346 Shelburne Rd., Suite 603, Burlington, Vermont 05402 [email protected] 802-863-9603

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 9/13/2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin County, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St. St. Albans, VT 05478

