State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.:23-PR-04972 

Published September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 13, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Christopher Bouchard
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Christopher Bouchard , late of Town of Georgia, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 9/8/23
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Mark Green
Executor/Administrator: Mark Green, c/o Brian P. Creech, Esq., 346 Shelburne Rd., Suite 603, Burlington, Vermont 05402 [email protected] 802-863-9603
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 9/13/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin County, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St. St. Albans, VT 05478
