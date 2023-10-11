Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anna M Shepard 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Anna M Shepard
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Anna M Shepard late of Fairfax, VT
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: October 5, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: David A Martin
Executor/Administrator: David A Martin, 1093 Ethan Allen Highway, Fairfax, VT 05454 802-373-9045
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/11/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont – Franklin Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478
