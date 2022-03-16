Notice to Creditors: Estate of Margaret Bozik 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of MARGARET BOZIK
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: MARGARET BOZIK, late of Alburgh, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 3/4/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Timothy Bozik and Michael Bozik
Executor/Administrator: Timothy Bozik and Michael Bozik, Dinse PC, 209 Battery St Burlington VT 05401 802-864-5751
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 16th 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Unit
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 7, North Hero, VT 05474
find, follow, fan us: