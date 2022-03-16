 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Margaret Bozik | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 16, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Margaret Bozik 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Grand Isle Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00802


In re ESTATE of MARGARET BOZIK

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: MARGARET BOZIK, late of Alburgh, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 3/4/22

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Timothy Bozik and Michael Bozik

Executor/Administrator: Timothy Bozik and Michael Bozik, Dinse PC, 209 Battery St Burlington VT 05401 802-864-5751

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: March 16th 2022

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Unit

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 7, North Hero, VT 05474

