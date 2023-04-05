 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Grand Isle Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-01696 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 05, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court
Probate Division Grand Isle Unit
Docket No.: 23-PR-01696
 

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of DAVID DEWYEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: David Dewyea, late of South Hero, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: April 3, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater

Executor/Administrator: Carole Lavallee c/o Launa L. Slater, Wiener & Slater, PLLC

110 Main Street, Suite 4F, Burlington, VT 05401 (802) 863-1836 [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 4/5/2023

Name of Probate Court:
Grand Isle Probate Court

P.O. Box 7

North Hero, VT 05474

