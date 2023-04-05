Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of DAVID DEWYEA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: David Dewyea, late of South Hero, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 3, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater
Executor/Administrator: Carole Lavallee c/o Launa L. Slater, Wiener & Slater, PLLC
110 Main Street, Suite 4F, Burlington, VT 05401 (802) 863-1836 [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 4/5/2023
Name of Probate Court:
Grand Isle Probate Court
P.O. Box 7
North Hero, VT 05474
