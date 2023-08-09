State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Grand Isle Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-02544Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 5:00 PMPUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re Estate Of Richard L. Cameron, Sr.
Notice To Creditors
To the creditors of: Richard L. Cameron, Sr., late of Alburgh, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 26, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Randilyn L. Fenn
Executor/Administrator: Randilyn L. Fenn, c/o Paul R Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403, [email protected] 802-862-2135
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/9/2023
Name of Probate Court: GRAND ISLE PROBATE UNIT
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 7, North Hero, VT 05474
Hybrid & In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227 pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09
Webinar ID: 832 2569 6227
Passcode: 969186
Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZAP-23-8; 300 Lake Street (FD5, Ward 3C) Waterside Apartment, LP / Donal Dugan
Appeal of zoning administrative denial (ZPF-23-31) to construct eight-foot-high chain link fence.
2. ZP-23-284; 266 College Street (FD5, Ward 8E) Giri Burlington Property, LLC / 266 Greencastle, LLC
Re-opened major impact review of proposed renovation of existing building to construct a 6-story addition with rental housing and two levels of parking below street grade.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
The City of Burlington will not tolerate unlawful harassment or discrimination on the basis of political or religious affiliation, race, color, national origin, place of birth, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, disability, HIV positive status, crime victim status or genetic information. The City is also committed to providing proper access to services, facilities, and employment opportunities. For accessibility information or alternative formats, please contact Human Resources Department at (802) 540-2505.
The programs and services of the City of Burlington are accessible to people with disabilities.
Individuals who require special arrangements to participate are encouraged to contact the Zoning Division at least 72 hours in advance so that proper accommodations can be arranged. For information call 865-7188 (TTY users: 865-7142).
