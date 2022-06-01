 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Deanna Trupp | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 01, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Deanna Trupp 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Lamoille Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02981

In re ESTATE of Deanna Trupp

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Deanna Trupp, late of Jeffersonville, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Christopher Trupp

Executor/Administrator: /s/ Christopher Trupp, 467 Chestnut Tree Hill Road Street

Southbury, CT 06488 203-895-9957

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 6/1/22

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Lamoille Unit Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 154 Main St, Hyde Park VT 05655

