Notice to Creditors: Estate of Deanna Trupp 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Deanna Trupp
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Deanna Trupp, late of Jeffersonville, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Christopher Trupp
Executor/Administrator: /s/ Christopher Trupp, 467 Chestnut Tree Hill Road Street
Southbury, CT 06488 203-895-9957
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 6/1/22
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Lamoille Unit Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 154 Main St, Hyde Park VT 05655
find, follow, fan us: