State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 10-1-2020 OSPR 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Richard W. Powers
Notice To Creditors
To the creditors of:Richard W. Powers, late of Orleans, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: October 26, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Peter B. Schubart
Executor/Administrator: Peter B. Schubart, 80 Midas Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 (802) 829-0237 [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 11/01/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Orleans Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 274 Main Street, Newport VT 05855
find, follow, fan us: