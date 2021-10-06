Notice to Creditors: Estate of Elizabeth (Betsy) E. Isham 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04161
In re ESTATE of Estate of Elizabeth (Betsy) E. Isham
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Elizabeth (Betsy) E. Isham, late of Burlington, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 9/29/21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Janipher Ann Kane
Executor/Administrator: Janipher Ann Kane c/o Paul R. Morwood, Esq. 333 Dorset St., South Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/06/21
Chittenden Probate Unit
PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
