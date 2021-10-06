 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Elizabeth (Betsy) E. Isham | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 06, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Elizabeth (Betsy) E. Isham 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04161

In re ESTATE of Estate of Elizabeth (Betsy) E. Isham

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Elizabeth (Betsy) E. Isham, late of Burlington, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 9/29/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Janipher Ann Kane

Executor/Administrator: Janipher Ann Kane c/o Paul R. Morwood, Esq. 333 Dorset St., South Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 10/06/21

Chittenden Probate Unit

PO Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation