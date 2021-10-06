 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kenneth Mayo | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 06, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kenneth Mayo 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04202


In re ESTATE of Estate of Kenneth Mayo

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Kenneth Mayo, late of Milton, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 9/30/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Deborah A. Corey

Executor/Administrator: Deborah A. Corey, 5070 Orchard Park Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019 802-233-6834

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 10/06/21

Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division

PO Box 511, 175 Main Street

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

