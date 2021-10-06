Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kenneth Mayo 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Estate of Kenneth Mayo
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Kenneth Mayo, late of Milton, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 9/30/21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Deborah A. Corey
Executor/Administrator: Deborah A. Corey, 5070 Orchard Park Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019 802-233-6834
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/06/21
Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
PO Box 511, 175 Main Street
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
