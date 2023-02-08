State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07767 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Douglas Parker
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Douglas Parker, late of Newport Center, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: January 30, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kathryn Huckett
Executor/Administrator : Kathryn Huckett, 2534 Upper Road, Plainfield, VT 05667, huckettk@gmail.com (571) 205-1847
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 2/8/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Orleans Unit
Address of Probate Court: 247 Main Street, Newport VT 05855
