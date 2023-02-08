 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07767 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 08, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07767 

Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Douglas Parker

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Douglas Parker, late of Newport Center, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: January 30, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kathryn Huckett

Executor/Administrator : Kathryn Huckett, 2534 Upper Road, Plainfield, VT 05667, huckettk@gmail.com (571) 205-1847

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 2/8/2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Orleans Unit

Address of Probate Court: 247 Main Street, Newport VT 05855

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation