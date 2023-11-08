State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-03307 

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Eva Bol
Notice To Creditors
To the creditors of: Eva Bol, late of Coventry, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: October 26, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Joseph Bol
Executor/Administrator: Joseph Bol, 15 Maplelawn Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 (973) 723-8357 [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 11/08/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Orleans Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 247 Main Street, Newport VT 05855
