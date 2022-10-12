State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Rutland Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05495 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of RAJU MASTARAM
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: RAJU MASTARAM, late of Brandon, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 10/09/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Enza Desai
Executor/Administrator: Enza Desai, 1366 Turk St, Apt 5C, San Francisco, CA 94115, (415) 935-3016
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/12/2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 83 Center St, Rutland VT 05701
