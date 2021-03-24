 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Sandra McDowell | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Sandra McDowell 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Washington Unit, Docket No.: 21-PR-00454


In re ESTATE of Sandra McDowell

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Sandra McDowell, late of Waitsfield, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 22, 2021

Signed: /s/ Deborah Wehrlin

Executor/Administrator: Deborah Wehrlin

Address: 6382 Spear St.

Shelburne, VT 05482

Phone: (802) 238-6989

Email: dwherlin@yahoo.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: March 24, 2021

Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit

65 State Street

Montpelier, VT 05602

