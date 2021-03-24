Notice to Creditors: Estate of Sandra McDowell 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Sandra McDowell
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Sandra McDowell, late of Waitsfield, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: March 22, 2021
Signed: /s/ Deborah Wehrlin
Executor/Administrator: Deborah Wehrlin
Address: 6382 Spear St.
Shelburne, VT 05482
Phone: (802) 238-6989
Email: dwherlin@yahoo.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 24, 2021
Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit
65 State Street
Montpelier, VT 05602
