Notice to Creditors: Estate of Donald W. Joslyn 

In re ESTATE of: DONALD W. JOSLYN
Late of WAITSFIELD, VERMONT
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION
TO RICHMOND KELLY BURBANK, as Interested Person:
WHEREAS, the following petition has been made to the Superior Court, Probate Division, Washington Unit:
Petition to Open Decedent's Estate in re: Estate of Donald W. Joslyn, late of Waitsfield, Vermont, under a Last Will and Testament dated December 3, 2018, which petition requests that the Will be allowed and that Charley L. Burbank, Jr. by appointed as executor as named in the Will; and
WHEREAS, the Court has assigned the 18th day of June, 2021, at the Superior Court, Probate Division, Washington Unit, 65 State Street, in Montpelier, Vermont, at 10:00 o'clock AM, to hear and decide upon said petition, and ordered that notice thereof be given by publishing this notice in SEVEN DAYS , a newspaper circulating in Chittenden County. Service by publication to be complete at least 14 days prior to the day assigned for hearing;
THEREFORE, you are hereby notified to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, to make objections, if you have cause. This is the first action in this proceeding. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the court.
Dated this day of 14th day of May 2021.
/s/ Jeffrey Kilgore
Judge
Publication Date: 5/26/21
To obtain copies of the Petition and Will please contact the attorney for the executor, Jennifer Faillace, Esq. of Getzinger & Faillace, PLLC at (802) 496-6763 or faillace@gmavt.net.
