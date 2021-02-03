Notice to Creditors: Estate of Betty J. Sawyer 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Betty J. Sawyer
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Betty J. Sawyer, late of Plainfield, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 1/25/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Jordan Garrow
Executor/Administrator: Jordan Garrow
1935 Christian Hill
Bethel, Vermont 05032
802-505-5313
jordangarrow513@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 3, 2021
Probate Court: Washington Probate Court
65 State Street
Montpelier, VT 05602
